After loud complaints around 2 a.m., the owner of a city center bar apologizes.

After neighbors were kept awake by thunderous music playing late into the night this summer, a Liverpool city centre shisha establishment was able to keep its license by agreeing to a number of new requirements.

The Vooo Lounge on Mount Pleasant was hauled in before of councillors this morning after local homeowners complained of severe noise nuisance in May and June of this year.

As late as 2 a.m., they reported hearing extremely loud music coming from a covered area near the pub.

Customers could also turn up the volume of the music themselves using a phone fastened to a pillar, according to council officers who attended one night.

The council’s licensing and gaming sub-committee could have taken any action, including revoking the bar’s license, during its license review this morning.

However, bar owner Givara Salih and ward councillor Nick Small, who had requested the review, reached an agreement in principle on a set of additional license requirements in order to prevent a longer review and the possibility of the license being revoked.

Mr Salih, who was present at the meeting this morning, expressed regret to his neighbors through his legal counsel.

“He apologises for the inconvenience he caused, he apologises to the residents, and he fully accepts the solutions offered by councillor Small,” his spokesperson stated.

“The evaluation was sad but necessary, but he is dedicated to running this establishment appropriately in the future.”

The noise concerns, according to Mr Salih’s counsel, were partly caused by a misunderstanding of the license’s exact requirements. Mr Salih, who took over the pub in 2019, he claimed, was now completely aware of how he needed to run it.

Councillor Small stated that he believes the suggested measures, which include a noise limiter and a dedicated phone line for people to report problems to Mr Salih, are sufficient to prevent further problems.

Apart from the problems noted in May and June, he said the bar was well-run.

“I believe these are reasonable criteria, and I am willing to proceed on that basis,” stated Councillor Small.

