After losing 11 stone, James Argent is unrecognizable.

After losing 11 stone, James Argent has shared his miraculous weight reduction journey.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a before and after video and photo.

The before video depicted Arg at his heaviest in a gym, while the after photo depicted him smiling in a snowman shirt after losing weight.

Arg explained how he realized his dream: “This came into being as a result of my words. It’s a dream. It’s true. Take up the role! Everyone have a wonderful Christmas, and I wish you all the best, Arg.” “By Christmas or potentially even the end of the summer, this is going to be shredded, the back fat is going to be gone, the thighs are going to be tiny, and the arms are going to be pumped,” Arg said in the video. Arg pledged to lose weight after reaching a weight of 27 stone.

He had a gastric sleeve operation in April and has been focusing on his health since then.