After Lockdown, Meryl Streep ‘Forgot How To Act’ while filming ‘Don’t Look Up.’

Meryl Streep has confessed that she had to dust off her acting talents before she could truly dive into her role in “Don’t Look Up.” The iconic actress revealed that she needed some time to get back into her game after a year of COVID-19 tight limitations.

“I found it really hard. I didn’t feel funny in the lockdown,” Streep admitted about stepping into the shoes of her character, President Orlean, in writer-director Adam McKay’s new comedy.

The three-time Academy Award winner made the remarks during an Entertainment Weekly Around the Table discussion with McKay, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Tyler Perry on Thursday.

“I’d get out of the car and hadn’t spoken to anyone in three weeks when I came in to shoot my stuff,” Streep remarked. “I’d stroll into Worcester’s stadium, put on the wig, nails, and suit, and give a speech to all these people.” I’ve had a nervous breakdown. I had forgotten how to act and what I was all about. Being secluded like that dismantles your humanity in a way. Thankfully, Jonah kept us laughing.” Despite Streep’s misgivings about performing so soon after the lockdown, her co-star Hill described her as “so rad” on set. According to the New York Post, the “21 Jump Street” actor plays Streep’s son in the film, and the two appeared together in front of the camera for a number of sequences.

“Once we were in that Oval Office, it was so cool,” Hill said, adding, “because it was a bunch of people I either know really well and/or deeply respect. It was like, oh my god, we can joke around together. Meryl was so rad, not because of your stature in your art, but because of how fun and funny you were in the pocket of this character.” DiCaprio, who also stars in the comedy, spoke about seeing Streep and Hill in

“I haven’t worked with Meryl since I was 18, and she had this wonderful monologue, so seeing her ability as an actor was a true joy.” “And then putting her in a room with Jonah Hill, who I’ve worked with and regard as one of the world’s best improvisational actors,” DiCaprio added in a news statement. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.