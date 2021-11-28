After Liverpool’s win over Southampton, Ian Wright issues a stern warning to Everton.

Everton have been warned by Ian Wright that any’marginal mistake’ they make against Liverpool in midweek would be punished harshly.

After hammering Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday, the Reds cut the distance on league leaders Chelsea to a point.

Diogo Jota’s brace, as well as goals from Thiago and Virgil van Dijk, secured the team’s eighth Premier League victory of the season, and they head across the park for Wednesday’s derby in strong form.

Former Arsenal striker Wright pointed to Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to West Ham earlier this month as an example of a team needing to put in a near-flawless performance to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“It’s extremely difficult to see a flaw in them right now,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via the Futbolista YouTube channel).

“And you have to bring them into a position where they feel uncomfortable when they are playing this comfortably.”

“We saw it happen at West Ham.” West Ham went for them when they had a lull in the game, and they won, they won the game.

“We haven’t seen any form of weakness in them since then since they most likely learned from it.”

“If you’re brave enough to do that, Everton… Good luck to anyone is courageous enough to come up with that idea.

“Because if you get it wrong, they’ve demonstrated that even minor errors will be punished.” As a result, it’s difficult.” Liverpool have won their previous three games in all competitions since losing to the Hammers, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

Everton, meanwhile, has dropped to 12th place in the Premier League after losing four of their previous five games.

When the Toffees head to Brentford later today, they will be looking to get their season back on track.