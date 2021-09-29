After Liverpool’s win against Porto, Jamie Carragher corrects Micah Richards’ allegation.

Liverpool manager Jamie Carragher has dismissed claims that the Reds are “back” at their best following their stunning 5-1 win over Porto, claiming that the team has been impressive all season.

On the hour, Mohamed Salah scored a brace and Sadio Mane scored a goal, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead, before Robetro Firmino added two more goals off the bench.

The victory puts Liverpool in first place in their Champions League group, and the team is also first in the Premier League after a 3-3 draw with Brentford over the weekend, as the Reds prepare to face Manchester City in a title match on Sunday.

When ex-City defender Micah Richards asked if the win over Porto proved Liverpool were back to their best, Carragher disagreed.

“I wouldn’t respond. He told CBS Sports, “I think this season they’ve looked back.”

“As soon as Van Dijk returned, the centre backs returned, and Fabinho returned to midfield. This season, they’ve taken a look back.

“It was an incredibly strong performance. Liverpool has a tremendous record in Porto under Jurgen Klopp. Every time they’ve gone, I believe they’ve scored at least four goals. So they did it again tonight,” the former Reds defender added.

“Obviously, the game at Brentford was a downer, but it was a game that happens maybe once or twice a season, and it was a fantastic game.

“However, I believe the game at the weekend will be simply magnificent, with two fantastic teams in excellent form.”

Manchester City are a point behind Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the Premier League after beating Chelsea at the weekend, but they were defeated 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

So far in the new season, Liverpool has won four of their six league games, with two draws against Chelsea and Brentford.