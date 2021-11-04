After Liverpool’s triumph over Atletico Madrid, Harvey Elliott meets ‘legend’ Fernando Torres.

Harvey Elliott was overjoyed to meet Fernando Torres, a former Liverpool striker, at the Reds’ match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

After Atletico defender Felipe was sent off just before halftime, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored two early goals to secure victory and a place in the Champions League last 16 for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Though Elliott was unable to play at Anfield due to his recovery from an ankle injury received in September, the young Liverpool fan was able to meet one of his heroes.

On his Instagram account, the 18-year-old posted a snapshot of himself standing beside Torres with the comment “Legend.”

The 37-year-old, who now coaches Atletico Madrid’s junior team, didn’t have the best of returns to Merseyside.

On Wednesday afternoon, Torress lost 2-0 against Marc Bridge-Liverpool Wilkinson’s side in the UEFA Youth League, before the senior team suffered the same fate.

Prior to the start of the Champions League, the ex-Red did confess that he was “very thrilled to be back at Anfield.”

During his three-and-a-half years at Liverpool, the former number nine acquired hero status on the Kop after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2007.

In his first season, the Spain international scored 33 goals in all competitions, establishing himself as one of Europe’s best attackers.

In the next season, his 14 league goals helped Rafa Benitez’s side fight for the Premier League championship, before he moved to Chelsea for £50 million in January 2011.