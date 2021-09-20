After Liverpool’s goal, Sadio Mane compares Naby Keita to a Manchester United icon.

In Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Naby Keita delivered one of the weekend’s best goals.

The Reds midfielder scored a magnificent left-footed volley, his first in over a year, to seal another Anfield triumph, propelling Jurgen Klopp’s side to the top of the Premier League standings for the first time in 24 hours.

When rifling the ball into the net after goalkeeper Vicente Guaita’s punch fell straight into his path, Keita’s celebration drew comparisons from Liverpool fans to a Manchester United legend.

Keita appeared to imitate Eric Cantona’s iconic celebration after scoring an amazing chip against Sunderland in 1996, which fans couldn’t help but notice.

“Naby Keita with his own kind of Cantona celebration,” one supporter tweeted. “Naby Keita remixing the Cantona celebration,” one person said, while another added, “It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Sadio Mane appears to agree.

The attacker, who scored Liverpool’s first goal versus Palace, posted an Instagram photo of himself beside Keita after his goal, with the caption “Cantona lad.”

After missing the majority of the previous season due to injury, Keita will be delighted to be back in the Liverpool lineup and among the goals.

On Saturday, he came in for Thaigo Alcantara, who was forced off due to a calf injury.

It was the midfielder’s fifth appearance of the season, following appearances in the Champions League against Norwich, Burnley, and Milan.