After Liverpool’s exit claim, RB Leipzig issues a statement from Michael Edwards.

Michael Edwards will not be the club’s future sporting director, according to RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

SportBILD reported earlier today that Liverpool’s sports director was a ‘hot prospect’ for the position, which has been vacant since Markus Krosche left for Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season.

Edwards was initially linked with a move away from Anfield in August, with the Athletic reporting that the Reds’ transfer guru is set to leave when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

However, it looks that a potential move to Germany is off the table, as Leipzig’s chief has ruled it out.

Mintzlaff told DAZN, “Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director.”

“The fact is, we’re searching for a sporting director who is a good fit for the club, our philosophy, and our goals.”

Edwards’ reputation has grown greatly since his time with the Reds, having assisted in the signings of Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.

His ability to recuperate significant payments on peripheral players, such as Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster, has also proven to be a valuable asset.

The Washington Newsday reported in the summer that the club intended to keep Edwards, but there have been no additional movements since then regarding his Liverpool future.