After Liverpool’s defeat, Harvey Elliott sends a harsh message to Jurgen Klopp.

Harvey Elliott is convinced that he can deliver for Liverpool this season, regardless of where Jurgen Klopp chooses him.

Elliott has been used in a midfield three by the Reds during pre-season, and he was once again outstanding in the position during a 45-minute run-out against Hertha Berlin in Austria on Thursday.

Last season, the 18-year-old shone for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, playing mostly on the right wing.

Regardless of his role, the teenager is keen to make the most of his opportunity for Liverpool this summer in order to prove he is deserving of a place in the first team for the next season.

Elliott stated, “To be honest, I don’t mind playing anyplace.”

“I’m simply excited to put on the shirt every single game, give it my all, work as hard as I can, and try to affect the game,” he says.

“I’m more than confident and willing to play wherever the gaffer tells me to play. It’s just a matter of putting on the garment and giving it your all.”

Elliott was one of several standout attacking performers for Liverpool, but the Reds were undone by some rare defensive flaws.

The teenager, on the other hand, recognizes that pre-season is a time to iron out such flaws, with Klopp’s team traveling to Evian for the final stage of their training camp on Saturday.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com, he said, “That’s what pre-season is about – making these mistakes here.”

“We’re all going to think about them and learn from them, and then I’m sure we’ll cut them out when the season arrives.

“But it’s pre-season, and a defeat is a defeat – everyone is clearly upset, but we’ll think on it and try again the next game.

“Obviously, things did not go our way, but we can learn from it and improve for the next game. We’re not making excuses because our performance wasn’t good enough at the end of the day.

“A couple of youngsters are still on their way back, but I’m confident they’ll be up to speed quickly.”