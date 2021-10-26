After Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph against Manchester United, what happened in the dressing room.

After Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph over Manchester United, Pep Lijnders has spoken out about the celebrations in the locker room.

And the Reds assistant manager joked that fans on Merseyside may have heard how loud the celebrations were following the stunning victory at Old Trafford.

After early goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to give Klopp’s team their largest ever win at Old Trafford.

Lijnders compared the noise level of the team’s post-match celebrations to that of Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

“Everyone who was there knew the sound of the stadium in Madrid when Atletico scored to make it 2-2,” the Liverpool assistant manager stated.

“When they scored to make it 2-2 in Madrid, the sound in [our]dressing room was like that!”

I’m not sure who purchased the new speaker, but we now have one, and I believe they could hear us from Liverpool! “I don’t want to make it bigger, as the gaffer says. But it was a significant one.” However, Lijnders, who was previewing Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup visit to Preston, was eager to look back at the weekend events in Manchester.

“We went there to get three points, and we got them,” he added. “It’s not larger than that, I don’t think.”

“It’s always good to go to a top side and put up a show like that, and I believe it was a historic night.

“However, I believe the manager said so much about it after the game that there isn’t much more to say.

“What has happened in the past has happened in the past, and the next game is approaching rapidly.”