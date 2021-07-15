After Liverpool rumours, Saul Niguez’s transfer position was caught on tape.

Saul Niguez is still being linked with a move to Liverpool, and his latest comments may just add fuel to the fire.

The Reds are said to be interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder, whose future in the Spanish city is uncertain.

Atletico Madrid recently signed Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese, fueling suspicion that Saul could be on his way out.

Barcelona has also been connected with a move for Saul, with a part-exchange deal featuring Antoine Griezmann being discussed.

But that hasn’t prevented talk about a move to Liverpool, and his latest words are simply fueling the fire.

Saul is now at Atletico’s pre-season training camp, and a video obtained by El Desmarque shows him boarding a team bus with the rest of his teammates.

When asked about his future by fans while stopping for autographs, Saul said, “They’re kicking me out of here, man.”

Saul made 337 appearances for Atletico Madrid, including 41 in all competitions, but was not selected for Spain’s European Championship roster this summer.