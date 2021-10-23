After leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dissatisfied, Manchester United’s choice confirms Jurgen Klopp correct.

When Manchester United went on a £120 million summer transfer binge, bringing in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, it was evident to outsiders that one problem at Old Trafford had remained unaddressed.

They are in desperate need of a world-class holding midfielder.

Liverpool have Fabinho, Chelsea have N’Golo Kante, and Man City have Rodri, but it’s evident that Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s alternatives of Fred, Nemanja Matic, and Scott McTominay aren’t up to the same level, while Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek aren’t that type of player.

The Red Devils have been connected with a move for Declan Rice of West Ham United, but according to the Manchester Evening News, they were priced out of a move for the England international, and they also inquired about Eduardo Camavinga prior to his move to Real Madrid.

Realizing that a new central midfielder might be impossible to come by, United prioritized signing a winger and a centre-back, a move that could be compared to how Liverpool has waited countless times in the past to sign the right player, most notably with Virgil van Dijk and most recently with Ibrahima Konate.

But such a risky but calculated investment, which would have implied Old Trafford had transfer forward planning in place, was entirely undermined by paying Premier League-high wages to bring back the 36-year-old Ronaldo at the end of August just because they could.

While United fans hailed the deal as a potentially game-changing signing that may return the Premier League title to the red half of Manchester, the lack of a new midfielder has proven costly in the early stages of the season.

The Red Devils are presently sixth in the Premier League after losing to Aston Villa and Leicester City and drawing with Southampton and Everton. They also lost to Young Boys in the Champions League and were eliminated from the League Cup by West Ham United, putting pressure on Solskjaer.

According to the MEN, the Norwegian is dissatisfied with the club’s decision not to sign a new midfielder in the summer.

