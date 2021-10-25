After leaving off her son at school, 28-year-old mother dies unexpectedly.

After calling for help from the doorway of her Anfield home, a young mother died suddenly.

Megan Creevy had dropped her son off at school and came home to do some cleaning on September 7 when she slumped at her front door.

The 28-year-old was in the middle of taking a bath when she was discovered hunched in her front doorway, screaming for help.

Megan had fainted and stopped breathing as a passer-by came over to assist her.

Megan was brought to the Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman dialed 999, but she was unable to be resuscitated.

Megan passed away at 13.52 p.m. that day after suffering a heart attack.

She is survived by her eleven-year-old boyfriend and three children, including a nine-year-old son, a three-year-old daughter, and a 14-year-old step-son.

Jeanette Storey, Megan’s mother-in-law, described her as a “kind and giving” woman with a “bright, infectious grin.”

Jeanette expressed herself as follows: “She was adored by many and will be mourned by those who knew her.

“She lived for her family, which included her eleven-year-old spouse and her two children, a nine-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.

“Megan loved her partner’s older kid, who was 14 at the time, as if he were her own, and they had a fantastic, close relationship.”

So far, a Just Giving campaign set up by Tony and Leanne, family friends, has donated nearly £2,200.

All funds generated will go toward Megan’s funeral expenses as well as her boyfriend and children’s support during this difficult time.

Megan’s partner got home that night to discover their house fully flooded from the upstairs bathroom through the landing and down to the basement because the bath had been left running for hours.

Megan’s calls for help were captured on a security camera in her home, which Jeanette described as “very distressing listening” but required in order to help them figure out what had happened.

Her death was investigated with a post-mortem, but the results were inconclusive.

The cause of death was determined to be Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome after a month-long medical study.

When someone dies abruptly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause is unknown, it is known as sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.