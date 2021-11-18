After landing the Aston Villa job, Steven Gerrard discloses a text message from Jurgen Klopp.

After landing the Aston Villa job last week, Steven Gerrard stated he received a message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Last season, the former Liverpool captain spent nearly three years with Rangers, helping them end Celtic’s nine-year reign of terror.

He’s now back in the Premier League with Villa, and he spoke to the press ahead of his first game as manager against Brighton on Saturday.

Klopp is looking forward to meeting at Anfield next month, according to the 41-year-old.

In his news conference, Gerrard added, “I run by him [Klopp] on a regular basis when he walks his dogs; we live in a similar region.”

“He’s a fantastic man and coach, and Liverpool are really fortunate to have him at the helm.”

“He wrote me a message and said on December 11 he’s looking forward to a huge embrace on the side, so that’s something to look forward to.”

Before joining Rangers in 2018, Gerrard began his managing career with Liverpool’s academy.

He’ll be back at Anfield next month, this time in the opposing dugout, as he attempts to turn around Villa’s fortunes.

The former England international faces a difficult challenge ahead of him, as the Villans have failed to win any points in the league since the end of September.