After Kristin Cavallari’s divorce, Jay Cutler finds dating “difficult as hell”: “Priorities Have Changed.”

Following his breakup from Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler is talking out about his attempts to re-enter the dating world.

The 38-year-old retired NFL quarterback confessed on his podcast “Uncut With Jay Cutler” Wednesday that getting back into the dating scene has been more difficult than he anticipated since their divorce in April 2020.

“It’s incredibly hard,” the “Very Cavallari” actress admitted. “Meeting people is difficult. I believe that figuring out what people actually want from you is a problem.”

Cutler, who has two kids, Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, as well as a daughter, Saylor, 5, with Cavallari, said he found it difficult to connect with people since he is a father and not everyone understands parenthood.

“Now that I have children, I’m in a different stage of my life. “Things have shifted,” he explained. “This isn’t only a selfish act on my part.”

Aside from parenthood, the former football star said there are some “aspects that have to be taken into account” since he was last single, citing the popularity of social media and dating apps as examples.

“The entire scene has altered. There are applications, Twitter, and Instagram, but it’s a very new ballgame. You’re not just going into a restaurant or pub and striking up a conversation with someone. He explained, “That doesn’t exist anymore.”

According to E! News, Cutler filed for divorce from his wife of six years in April 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup. According to legal records, he requested joint custody of their children and an equitable allocation of their marital assets.

Part of their joint release said, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are truly grateful for the years shared, memories formed, and the children we are so proud of.”

Some of their admirers, on the other hand, were unsurprised by the news that they had called it quits, noting that the two had always seemed incompatible.

“This isn’t unexpected in the least. They are diametrically opposed. One admirer wrote on Instagram, “Jay is satisfied to stay at home and spend time with his family, whereas Kristen was always too preoccupied with the show, her business, and her friends.”

“It’s not unexpected at all. Jay is a miserable man who wasn’t even trying to hide his lack of emotions and feelings on TV!” “Kristin can get better from someone who can show her love, support, and emotions,” another said.

