After Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, Scott Disick was seen with a 23-year-old model.

Scott Disick was spotted in California with a model just days after his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Travis Barker.

Page Six alleged that the 38-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” veteran was spotted with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Disick was dressed casually in loose cargo trousers, a black hoodie, and sneakers in photographs obtained by Daily Mail. Lindley, on the other hand, wore a figure-hugging black little dress with knee-high leather boots.

Following his split from Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, in September after nearly two years of dating, this was the first time Disick was seen out with a new lady.

It was also Disick’s first public appearance since Kardashian and Barker confirmed their engagement. At the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh entrepreneur on Sunday.

According to an earlier report by E! News, Disick was “overjoyed” after learning of Kardashian’s engagement.

Meanwhile, a second source close to the situation says “According to the “Flip It Like Disick” star, Disick “knew it was coming” because the Kardashian-Jenner family had “discussed it to him before.”

” According to the source, he was “still genuinely sorry about it and is feeling bad.”

According to People, once his ex-girlfriend got engaged, Disick reportedly distanced himself from the Kardashians.

“He understands that he must lean into the discomfort and push through it. He recognizes that it is not Kourtney’s or Travis’ responsibility to make him feel better about this “According to the source, “It’s his responsibility, and if he wants to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has, he needs to process this and come to terms with it.” The on-again, off-again relationship between Kardashian and Disick began in 2006. They dated for over ten years and had three children together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, but they never married.

Over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015, Kardashian officially ended her relationship with Disick. In late 2016, she began dating model Younes Bendjima, however the two broke up in 2018.

Kardashian and Barker made their relationship public in January, although the two had been friends for a long time before that.

Meanwhile, in a 2017 episode of "KUWTK," Disick acknowledged to Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, that he was unhappy with their breakup. He also admitted to feeling "insecure" and worried about losing his spot in the family if Kourtney finds someone.