After Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, Scott Disick is relying on his son Reign for emotional support.

Following Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, Scott Disick appears to be leaning on his son Reign for emotional support. After his ex got engaged to Travis Barker over the weekend, the “Flip It Like Disick” actor detailed on his Instagram Story on Wednesday how he’s been spending quality time with the youngster.

In his post, Disick included a photo of him and his kid hanging out on separate sofas at home after school, with Reign still dressed in his school uniform.

When Disick stated that he was experiencing a “after-school break down with Reign,” he implied that Reign had been his emotional support.

From 2005 through 2015, Disick had an on-again, off-again relationship with Kardashian. Mason, Penelope, and Reign are their three children. Since their final breakup in 2015, the never-married couple has been co-parenting their children.

After around eight months of dating, Kardashian proposed to Barker on the beach of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, California, over the weekend. Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, were there to celebrate with them, as were Kardashian’s sisters and Barker’s children.

The announcement of Kardashian’s engagement has elicited no public response from Disick. However, a source informed E! Online that when he learned about it, the TV personality and socialite was “overjoyed.” Disick “knew it was coming,” according to the source, but he was “still genuinely heartbroken about it and is feeling terrible.” Disick was linked to model Amelia Hamlin before Kardashian’s engagement. However, after 11 months together, they called it quits in September. After a DM incident involving Kardashian, in which Disick’s mocking DMs to Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima criticizing the Poosh founder’s PDA-filled romance with Barker went viral, the two broke up.

Disick has prioritized his children since his divorce with Hamlin, according to another insider.

“It’s the first time in a long time that he’s been single,” an insider told the site. “He is unfazed by anything. He enjoys having someone in his life but is not in a hurry to find someone.”