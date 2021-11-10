After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Engagement, Scott Disick isn’t in a hurry to settle down.

Despite Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, Scott Disick has no plans to settle down anytime soon.

For ten years, the stars of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” enjoyed an on-again, off-again relationship. Despite the fact that Disick dated other women following their breakup, he admitted that he still wants her back. Kourtney has already said “yes” to Travis Barker’s proposal, so chances of reconciliation are limited.

According to multiple reports, Disick was having trouble accepting Kourtney’s engagement. He split with Amelia Gray Hamlin, 23, a few months ago, and was recently sighted with Elizabeth Grace Lindley, a 23-year-old model. According to an unnamed insider who talked with Us Weekly, the Talentless creator has no plans to settle down anytime soon.

“Don’t be deceived – if he’s seen with a new girl, it’s not someone he’s serious about,” the source said.

“[He] isn’t looking to settle down with anybody special anytime soon,” the person continued. Disick isn’t putting himself out there to meet new people, according to the source.

Friends described Disick as a “loner.” He also allegedly cut ties with many of his friends, keeping only a select handful in his inner group.

Disick is still a cast member of the Kardashian-Jenners’ new Hulu reality program. Following the news of Kourtney’s engagement, he was seen filming with Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch.

Kourtney and Barker’s engagement came as no surprise to the Kardashian-Jenner family. They also informed Disick that it was highly likely to occur. Disick, on the other hand, was still having a hard time embracing it.

In October, a source told Us Weekly, “He knew it was possible but is immensely jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ connection.” “Scott still believes they could call off the wedding before it happens.” In a 2017 episode of “KUWTK,” Disick revealed his feelings to Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian. When he saw Kourtney dating again after their breakup, he stated that he felt “sort of uneasy.” He expressed concern about his position in the Kardashian-Jenner family if Kourtney marries someone else.

“If Kourtney met someone, fell in love, and married, everyone would be like, ‘Eh.’ There’s a new Scott in town. ‘As though we don’t need to be close to him any longer.’ Despite the fact that I understand. We have a family “He informed Kim.