After Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick is separating himself from the Kardashians, according to reports.

According to a source, Scott Disick needs some time to comprehend his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum confirmed her engagement to the Blink-182 drummer on Sunday, who proposed to her on a beautiful beach in Montecito, California.

While their friends and family have been congratulating them on their engagement on social media, a source informed People that Disick is separating himself from the Kardashian-Jenner family in order to “make peace” with the news of their engagement.

“Scott didn’t want to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t think he had to,” the unnamed source claimed.

“It appeared to him at first that it was just a casual connection, nothing serious. As a result, he effectively silenced it. Hasn’t put much thought into it, assuming that they’d break up eventually.” However, the rumored separation did not occur, and Disick is now “forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable,” according to the insider.

“He understands that he must lean into the discomfort and push through it. He recognizes that it is neither Kourtney’s or Travis’ responsibility to make him feel better about this. It’s his job, and if he’s going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has, he needs to understand and accept this “the insider went on.

As a result, Disick is said to have opted to cut ties with his entire family.

The insider explained the reality star’s choice to the tabloid, “It isn’t about them, and it certainly isn’t about Kourtney. It’s about him wanting some space and time to digest and cope with things on his own, apart from them. Soon he’ll see the light.” From 2005 through 2015, Disick and Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship. Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are the couple’s three children.

Following the announcement of Kourtney and Barker’s engagement earlier this week, claims circulated that Disick was not pleased with the news.

Despite wanting his ex to be happy, Disick is "still very bitter" over his former's relationship with the singer, according to an E! News source. According to the source, "[Disick] will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out behind closed doors. He's enraged because he's never seen Kourtney so invested in someone." Two years after Disick and Kourtney split up, he confessed his anxieties of seeing his ex in a committed relationship on an episode of "KUWTK" in 2017.