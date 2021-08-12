After ‘Kissing Booth 3,’ Joey King and Jacob Elordi discuss Elle and Noah’s future plans.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi discussed the conclusion of “The Kissing Booth 3.”

Warning: This article includes spoilers for the Netflix film series’ third installment.

In the “The Kissing Booth” flicks, King and Elordi played on-screen lovers Elle Evans and Noah Flynn, respectively. Because their characters have always had a thing for one other, many people were cheering for them to stay together till the end. In “The Kissing Booth 3,” however, the two protagonists become estranged.

Elle has become a successful video game creator after a six-year flash-forward, while Noah has become a famous lawyer. Despite their clear affection for one another, the film ended without the happy ending that many viewers had hoped for. Despite enjoying a bike ride in the closing scene, they did not officially reunite. The finale was left unresolved, allowing viewers to speculate on their relationship’s future.

When questioned about Elle and Noah’s future, King told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t know.” “I don’t want to give too much of my opinion because I want everyone to be able to see it for themselves, but I believe that these characters, Elle and Noah, have been through a lot. They have this flutter in their hearts for each other all the time.”

“Regardless of what the outcome is, or may be, or what could be, I never think they’ll lose that,” she concluded. If they don’t end up together or if they do.”

Meanwhile, Elordi, like King, expressed doubts about Noah and Elle’s reconciliation. He was, however, delighted with the franchise’s conclusion.

He commented, “I think it’s good to have that kind of well-rounded finish and see where they wind up.” “It’s less unclear, and you have a sense of where it’s heading and what’s going to happen.”

The third picture, King agreed, was “tied up so brilliantly.” It was “challenging” to make a third film because they wanted to offer their audience what they wanted with “a little spice, a little flavor” without “closing the book,” she said.

Joel Courtney, who played Elle’s best friend and Noah’s brother Lee Flynn, expressed his delight with the time leap. When he and Rachel (Meganne Young) were preparing to start college, his character broke up with her. Unlike Elle and Noah, however, Lee and Rachel reconciled and were engaged at the end of “The Kissing Booth 3.”

