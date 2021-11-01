After Kim Kardashian’s hand-holding moment, Pete Davidson was urged to hold a dating’masterclass.’

After being photographed shaking hands with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson was delightfully pushed to provide some dating and love advise.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 27, and Kardashian, 41, were caught grabbing each other’s hands while enjoying a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday.

During the outing, they were joined by her sister Kourtney, Travis Barker, and other friends. According to a source close to the situation, Davidson and Kardashian were merely “friends.” This didn’t stop people on social media from speculating about the couple’s relationship.

“The idea of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson being together…we’re truly living in unprecedented times,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Kim Kardashian was dragged by Pete Davidson? That dude must have a great sense of humour “another person wrote. “In reality, I KNOW THAT MAN IS ENTERTAINING!” Someone other stated, “Machine Gun Kelly, who is best friends with Travis Barker and engaged to Kourtney [Kardashian], is [Davidson’s] best friend. So he’s virtually family now.” Some people have expressed support for Davidson and Kardashian, who filed for divorce from her estranged spouse Kanye West in February.

One reader responded, “I’m sorry, but Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian would be iconic.”

“I recently saw a TikTok where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were hanging out, and it made me realize they make way too much sense as a pair,” a second netizen remarked.

Another person added, “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson becoming a couple feels like the polar opposite of ‘disappointed but not shocked.'” “Are you surprised but not dissatisfied?” Some Twitter users alluded to the long list of celebrities with whom Davidson has had romantic relationships.

Hanna Dickinson tweeted, “Pete Davidson has to offer a tutorial on how to date up.”

“Aside from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is a master of the dating game when it comes to girls who are way out of his league. My partner has to be the funniest guy on the planet with the best personality. Pete, you enjoy seeing it, so it’s a win-win situation “Another Twitter user added their two cents.

When Kardashian made her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” last month, she collaborated with Davidson. In one comedy, Kardashian played Princess Jasmine and the comic played Aladdin, and the two experienced a passionate kiss on a magic carpet.

Davidson has been or been associated to Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and, most recently, Phoebe Dynevor of “Bridgerton.”

He was the first to be linked. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.