After killing a 15-year-old child, a ‘cowardly’ motorist went to bed and was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

A driver has been sentenced to prison for mowing down and killing a 15-year-old boy riding his bike.

Jack Jones was killed by Leo Meek, who was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on Manor Road at around 9.40 p.m. on April 26.

After spending the evening with his younger brother watching a movie, the 15-year-old from Moreton was cycling the familiar route to his aunt’s house.

While speeding between 53 and 55 mph on a 30 mph residential road, Meek, 22, caused fatal head and neck injuries to Jack.

He then drove away from the scene without even using his brakes, leaving his friend’s father’s car and hailing a cab home, where he went to bed.

Jack was riding a yellow and white Carrera bicycle on Manor Drive while a private hire car was going southbound, according to Peter Hussey, prosecuting today at Liverpool Crown Court.

The private hire vehicle passed Jack on the opposite side of the road just moments before he was hit by the Volkswagen, which was “driven at high speed by the defendant.”

“It’s unlikely Jack knew what happened,” Mr Hussey added.

He went on to say that Jack was given “little to no room” and that there was a “inevitable risk of collision.”

Meek “carried on driving at speed” despite the shocking impact and obvious nature of the collision, Mr Hussey said, abandoning the car two miles away in the Moreton area, where it was later reported to police after a milkman discovered it on Ely Avenue with damage to the nearside wing, bonnet, windscreen, and roof.

According to a witness, the automobile continued without halting or even braking.

Meek arrived at his Moreton home three hours later, at 12.50 a.m. the next day, and “went to bed,” but “at no point did he report the collision to the police or even the ambulance service,” according to the police report.

Mr Hussey said the street, which is “essentially straight throughout,” was “well illuminated” and dry at the time of the incident.

He claimed that Jack, who “loved peace and quiet,” lived with his family not far from the collision site and frequently visited his aunt’s home.

“On,” Mr Hussey answered. “Summary concludes.”