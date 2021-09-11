After Khloe Kardashian comparisons, Tori Spelling addresses plastic surgery rumors.

Tori Spelling is clearing the air on allegations that she had plastic surgery recently.

Spelling, 48, made an appearance on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on Thursday, where she discussed the photographs she recently shared on Instagram showing off her glam makeover. Fans and plastic surgeons remarked she appeared to be a different person in the photos, speculating that she had cosmetic surgery on her face. She was even compared to Khloe Kardashian by others.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, on the other hand, made it plain that she didn’t have plastic surgery and credited her new look to makeup and skincare instead.

“You look fantastic,” host Jeff Lewis said to Spelling before asking, “What is it?” “How did you manage to appear so good?”

“First and foremost, I now have an incredible makeup artist. People reported Spelling as saying, “Her name is Hailey Hoff, and she does makeup like no one else with contour.” “I have an entirely different appearance. I have the appearance of having had a nose job, and it is now straight. It’s all about the contouring.”

Aside from makeup, Spelling believes her radiance is due to exosome therapy, a skincare procedure she and Lewis both underwent during a trip to Carson City, Nevada.

To help with inflammation and rejuvenation, the therapy transfers RNA, DNA, and proteins to other cells in the body.

“It may be the exosomes, too,” she remarked, adding that in a recent selfie she made with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, several people commented that her complexion “looks flawless.”

“Perhaps that’s why I’m looking younger. They said I looked like Snooki. She is 33 years old. “I was like, ‘I’ll take it,'” she continued.

While Spelling claimed that her appearance was altered by contouring, famous plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir, who has not worked with the actress, speculated that she may have undergone many procedures, including a nose job revision.

“She obviously did her nose again, 100 percent — unless these are so filtered [it just appears that way]— but I’m just going by what I’m seeing [in the photos],” he said to Page Six, adding that the actress may have had Botox injections, a brow lift, and a lip lift.

Spelling may have had fillers injected in her cheekbones, jawline, and chin for a more defined look, according to Dr. Howard Sobel, an attending cosmetic dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital.

"Tori is stunning; her skin is beautiful and free of sunspots. Sobel, who hasn't seen her, said, "She looks terrific!"