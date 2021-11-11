After Kevin the Carrot’s reappearance, Aldi consumers declare, “Christmas is complete.”

Kevin the Carrot made an appearance in Aldi’s 2021 Christmas advertisement, making customers “overjoyed.”

Aldi teased the new commercial last week, introducing new animated banana character Ebanana Scrooge, but Kevin was nowhere to be found.

Fans were disappointed to discover that the popular Aldi Christmas character had vanished from the retailer’s festive season.

In Merseyside, see Father Christmas under a magnificent large top.

Aldi has now released the full-length commercial, which stars Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge, and England footballer Marcus Rashford as Marcus Radishford.

Fans of Aldi were eager to voice their thoughts on the retailer’s Christmas campaign, with many complimenting Marcus Radishford and Kevin the Carrot’s reappearance. Shoppers commented on Aldi’s new ad after seeing it on social media.

“Yay, love this so pleased Kevin is still here,” one user said, while another added, “Kevin now Christmas is complete xx.”

“LOVE IT!!!” said a third. Kevin’s arrival has officially kicked off a fantastic Christmas!”

“Love it, plus Kevin made an appearance lol,” remarked a fourth shopper. Well done, Marcus Radishford.”

“I knew Kevin would be there to save Christmas, well done Aldi and wonderful choice of music,” one fifth remarked, while a sixth said, “Absolutely adore this knew Kevin would be involved And Marcus Radishford – amazing.”

“Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy And show ebanana what it’s all about at Christmas…” The commercial, which airs on TV tonight (November 11) at 7.15 p.m., is a Dickensian-style retelling of A Christmas Carol, and tells the story of Christmas hater Ebanana Scrooge, who is reminded of the delights of the season by Kevin the Carrot.

Marcus Radishford, Tiny Tom, Peas and Goodwill, and Kevin’s Dickensian family are among the fruit and vegetable characters introduced in the animated story.