After Jordan Pickford’s error against Manchester United, Everton supporters make the same point.

Jordan Pickford has once again become the focus of attention, this time in Everton’s most recent pre-season friendly.

The Blues were three goals behind at halftime against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes.

With Jordan Pickford fumbling the ball into the path of Greenwood to score, the Red Devils’ opener drew a lot of attention on social media.

This happened as a result of Lucas Digne’s headed back pass, which put Everton’s shot-stopper in a difficult situation.

Pickford’s attempt to recover the ball failed, allowing Greenwood to take advantage of his blunder and blast into an open net.

Many opposing supporters slammed the England international’s efforts on social media, though Everton fans soon pointed out that Digne might be held as accountable for the events that unfolded.

On social media, Blues fans have expressed their displeasure in the following ways.

“Why is Pickford the only player in the league who is not allowed to make a mistake?” asks @daveb1177.

“This is so boring now…..,” says @Rudd A. Pickford has been outstanding since Christmas; the goal was scored in a friendly and was also Digne’s fault, as Pickford had called for it.”

“Pickford being at the center of a mistake was nailed on, wasn’t it?” said @KaneVasco. That’s all Digne.”

“He’s a decent keeper,” says @FinKitch. The first goal, I believe, will be scored by Digne.”

@seano_: “Digne, as much as Pickford, has had a shocker for those first two goals.”