After Johnny Depp’s legal victory, Amber Heard walks out with her daughter for the first time.

Amber Heard was spotted out and about in the United Kingdom with her newborn girl over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the “Aquaman” actor was pictured strolling through London with her infant daughter, Oonagh, on Saturday. Eve Barlow, a friend of hers, joined them.

Heard, 35, was all smiles while pushing Oonagh’s stroller in images released by the outlet. She went out with a white sleeveless top and blue pants. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of sneakers.

In April, Heard secretly welcomed her surrogate baby. Paige was chosen as her middle name in honor of her late mother, who died last year.

She chose surrogacy after learning she would never be able to have her own child, according to unidentified friends of the actress who spoke to Page Six at the time.

“Oonagh is stunning, and Amber is completely smitten. She’d always wanted to be a mother, and now she’s finally getting her wish. In July, the site reported an insider as saying, “She’s so grateful to the beautiful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life.”

“The most important thing for Amber is that she’s transparent about Oonagh’s birth,” the person stated. Amber wants people to feel encouraged and recognize that there are a variety of ways to conceive a kid even if they have fertility challenges.

Heard was spotted in London a day before her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, attended the Deauville Film Festival in France, according to the outlet. He saw his film “City of Lies” at a screening.

The actress’ recent outing was also one of her first public appearances since Depp won their protracted court battle. A judge has determined that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star can sue his ex-wife for libel over an article she published in the Washington Post in 2018. Heard did not name Depp in her op-ed, but she claimed she had been abused. Depp has categorically denied the accusations.

Depp also won a partial victory earlier this month when a judge approved his plea to compel the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to reveal documents proving whether Heard followed through on her promise to contribute half of her $7 million divorce settlement to them.

Heard agreed to give up all of the money she was given. Brief News from Washington Newsday.