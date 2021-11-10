After Ingo Rademacher’s departure from ‘General Hospital,’ Twitter reacts to Steve Burton’s rumored exit.

Steve Burton is said to be in the same boat as Ingo Rademacher, with many speculating that he is already off the show.

Rademacher’s departure from the popular ABC daytime drama was announced on Tuesday. To The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesman from the network confirmed his departure from the show. Rademacher, who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks, was fired because he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine required by the production.

Many people are concerned that Burton will be fired after Rademacher’s departure.

After Looper questioned whether Burton would be the next to quit the program, speculations about his departure began to circulate on social media. Burton, like Rademacher, is thought not to have wanted to comply with the vaccine mandate. The publication also referenced a tip from Celeb Dirty Laundry that claimed “evidence pointing in Burton’s direction” that he would leave the ABC serial. Several Twitter users believe he will be the next celebrity to depart from “General Hospital.” “Steve Burton is out, too!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

“It’s been established that Steve and Ingo are both out. Steve is also refusing to get the vaccine. I can’t say I blame them, either “another has been added.

“Steve Burton, who plays Jason on General Hospital, is, in my opinion, out. I’m reading far too many articles and comments from people who actually know the truth to believe it’s not true. Unless SB decides to get the vaccine on the spur of the moment and they let him stay… #GH, “a third user added a comment

Meanwhile, many fans of Burton’s character are hoping that he will stay. Since 1991, Burton has been portraying Jason Morgan in the series. Those who follow Burton’s character on the show hope to see him on “General Hospital” in the future. “I hope the rumors are false and Steve Burton remains in his current position, but please, please, please say Peter will die soon. I’m sick of Peter’s nonsense “one of the fans wrote.

“Don’t let Steve Burton leave the show; it would enrage a lot of people. Just stating the obvious, “A second user has been added.

“I can live without Ingo, but Steve Burton?!

#GeneralHospital, I’m looking for solutions “another person wrote.

As of late, ABC has not verified speculations concerning Burton’s exit from the show.