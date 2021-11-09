After Ingo Rademacher’s controversial transphobic post, Twitter reacts to his departure from ‘General Hospital.’

Following word that Ingo Rademacher is quitting “General Hospital,” his contentious social media statements have resurfaced.

According to Variety, the 50-year-old actor, who has played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on and off for the past 25 years, left the long-running ABC soap opera because he refused to comply with the production’s COVID-19 vaccine demand. His departure also came in the wake of backlash following a transphobic meme and anti-vax rhetoric he shared on social media on Sunday.

Some fans were disappointed to learn about Rademacher’s departure, with one longtime viewer on Twitter describing him as “a fantastic contribution” to “General Hospital.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Ingo Rademacher, [I’m] going to miss you on ‘GH.’ Many are.” “Your departure will be felt by the show.” “Why is #IngoRademacher being chastised for his views? He deserves the same rights as everyone else, and I appreciate him for sticking to his convictions “a third backer wrote in.

Many more viewers, on the other hand, continued to criticize Rademacher for his provocative posts.

“Ingo Rademacher should have been fired from ‘General Hospital’ a long time ago. They, on the other hand, let him scream his hatred while ignoring it. His character isn’t important to the plot of the show. There has never been. And not a single plot would be changed if he left today. Not a single one, “one individual said on Twitter.

“Controlling the damage. He is constantly displaying his true colors! I’m relieved he’s no longer here. People like him aren’t needed on our legendary show “a third Twitter user commented

“It’s heartbreaking to witness Ingo devolve into a right-wing lunatic. Left-wing crazies are just as deadly as right-wing nuts. I don’t see how someone can become a zealot. The lovely man I initially met in 1995 has vanished “a third user commented

Rademacher mocked the notion that Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender four-star officer across the nation’s eight uniformed services, could be considered an empowered woman in a tweet he posted on Instagram on Sunday.

In an Instagram video posted Monday, the Australian actor reiterated his support for the meme, stating, “I don’t think it’s OK to call a transgender woman an empowered woman, because where does that leave women?”

On Sunday, Rademacher posted an anti-vaxx message on Instagram, saying he would “stand with you to fight for medical freedom.”

Throughout the pandemic, Rademacher has been a vocal opponent of vaccination. Prior to this occurrence, the actor was chastised for writing or distributing social media messages that questioned the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, requirements, and passports.

The hashtag #FireIngo was created by online users in August. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.