After hosting the ‘Superspreader’ Holiday Party, Jeff Lewis tested positive with COVID-19.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Jeff Lewis has no regrets about throwing a “superspreader” holiday party.

On Monday’s broadcast of his SiriusXM radio show “Jeff Lewis Live,” the former “Flipping Out” actor revealed that he got a breakthrough case of COVID-19 after throwing a party for 30 of his colleagues and friends on Dec. 21.

“Everyone started testing positive on Thursday,” Lewis was reported as saying by People. “Only a third of us were able to figure it out. We also have persons who show symptoms but have not yet been examined.” He continued, “By the way, I have no regrets. That was a fantastic gathering. It was so worth it that I almost died for it!” Lewis’ co-host Megan Weaver, assistant Shane Douglas, actress Monika Casey, and Lewis’ on-again, off-again lover Scott Anderson were among the visitors who tested positive for the virus.

After attending the event, which was held at “Real Housewives of Miami” alum Lea Black’s Los Angeles home, “Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedeh Javid Feight contracted COVID-19.

Lewis posted photographs of himself, Weaver, and Douglas bundled in sweatshirts and blankets at their houses recovering from COVID-19 on Instagram on Monday.

“It’s Omicron week at ‘Jeff Lewis Live,'” he wrote under a photo of Doug Budin.

Lewis said on his show that he took all possible precautions to ensure that everyone at the party was safe, including hiring a nurse to screen each guest before they entered.

“People accuse us of being irresponsible and dumb. No, f—-ers, we’re not “Lewis said. “We’d all been vaccinated, and a nurse had tested everyone of us before we even entered the building. We were being responsible, I thought.” Lewis went on to describe his “very awful” Christmas experience with COVID-19.

Before going to his family’s Christmas Eve meal, he stated he tested negative but made careful to wear a mask. However, he became ill during the meal and returned home early.

The next day, Lewis said he was “in really horrible shape,” with his fever reaching 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit at one point.

"Scottie got a bowl of ice water and started placing cloths on my body to attempt to cool off," he explained. "I wasn't sweating at all; I was simply emitting heat. 'I think you're going to wake up tomorrow and I'm going to be dead,' I informed him, a little insane." Weaver revealed that she, too, had a terrible case.