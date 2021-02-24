After hospitalization: This is how Prince Philip is really doing

About a week ago, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London after feeling unwell. Buckingham Palace stressed in an official statement that it was a precautionary measure on the advice of the 99-year-old’s doctors.

“The Duke is to spend a few days in hospital for observation and rest,” a spokesman said. However, there is no concern about a corona infetion in the royal, he added. Queen Elizabeth II and Philip had in fact been vaccinated against the virus in January.

After about eight days, however, Philip is still in the hospital. Representatives of the palace have now published another statement on his health and son Edward also speaks out.

This is what Buckingham Palace says

The palace now further informed: “He feels well and responds to treatment, but is not expected to leave the hospital in the coming days.” According to further information, he is to be treated at the hospital for an infection.

Buckingham Palace with an update on Prince Philip: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 23, 2021

The royal couple’s youngest son, Prince Edward, also commented on Philip’s well-being to Sky News. He said the 56-year-old had spoken to his father on the phone. The royal family is keeping its fingers crossed, but he is said to be doing “much better” now that he has been admitted. He was looking forward to getting out, which was the most positive thing. Still, Philip is a bit frustrated, he said. The reason, as Edward quotes his father, “You can only keep looking at the clock and the walls aren’t that interesting otherwise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑾𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 (@countessofwessex)

Edward, on behalf of his family and father, thanked all the get-well wishes that have reached the royal family: “We have received some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate it and so does he. I’ve passed them on. It’s fantastic, thank you.”