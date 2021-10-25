After ‘horrendous’ scenes outside a nightclub, a man was left wounded.

After what a witness described as “horrendous” scenes in the city center, a man was left bleeding.

The confrontation occurred at Mansion on Temple Street and resulted in a man’s face being bloodied and his shirt being pulled off.

The cause of the event is unknown, however video recorded at the site shows the roped-off area outside the club had been flattened, with a woman stating, “We’re not going in there!”

On a night out with a buddy, a woman was raped at a Liverpool city centre bar.

The images were taken about 12.30 a.m. yesterday (Sunday).

Witnessing the events, a woman said: “It was very appalling.

“I’m still in shock, and I’m glad I don’t usually go out after 12 a.m.”

Mansion is a popular hangout for sportsmen and TV stars, with celebrity DJs performing on a regular basis.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “We received a report from a member of the public at 1.15pm yesterday (Sunday) reporting that she had witnessed an unknown individual being beaten outside Mansion on Temple Street in Liverpool the night before.

“An investigation is being conducted.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000739056.

A request for comment was made to Mansion.