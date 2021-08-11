After homophobic comments, Nick Cannon defends DaBaby, saying, “Use This As An Opportunity For Education.”

After DaBaby made homophobic statements at Miami’s Rolling Loud music festival last month, comedian Nick Cannon came out in defense of him.

A number of music festivals, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival, Governors Ball in New York, and Day N Vegas in Nevada, promptly canceled the 29-year-old rapper’s appearances.

DaBaby apologized for his comments at first, but then removed the apology from his social media profile.

On Monday, Cannon appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to explain why Dababy’s show should not be canceled because of what he said.

“First and foremost, I believe that ego exists not only in the Black community — and I’ve seen it — but also in the male community,” he explained. “We mistakenly feel that apologizing is a sign of weakness when it takes tremendous courage to stand up to someone and say, ‘I was wrong.’”

Cannon acknowledged that the rapper’s claims were incorrect. He does believe, though, that DaBaby deserves a chance to mature as a person.

“I understand, Baby. And that’s one tough brother… That man recently lost his father, brother, and everything else he’s been through, and he still has that enormous smile on his face every day, knowing where he came from? Cannon explained, “I grew up in Charlotte [for]part of my childhood – I know that life.” “He’s a fighter,” says the narrator. We’ve seen him with his back to the wall. He’s swinging his arms. He’s swinging just to get out of here. We must all accept emotion.”

“Let’s use this as an opportunity for education,” the comedian remarked, challenging those who wanted to discontinue DaBaby. Because that’s exactly what happened in my circumstance, and I stayed faithful to the facts.”

“[My preacher] told me that I never want a lie to come out of my mouth, so if I’m expressing something about your community that isn’t true, please show me where I’m wrong. He went on to say, “Correct me.”

“If you didn’t turn here today with HIV, AIDS, any of those dreadful sexually transmitted illnesses that’ll kill you in two, three weeks, put your smartphone light up,” DaBaby urged the crowd at the Rolling Loud event.

“If you don’t want to s–k a ni–a d–k in the parking lot, turn on your cellphone light. He added at the time, “Keep it f–king honest.”