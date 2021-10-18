After his wife Leila George filed for divorce, Sean Penn was seen wearing his wedding ring.

A day after his wife, actress Leila George, filed for divorce, Sean Penn was still wearing his wedding ring.

Page Six stated that the “Mystic River” singer was caught wearing his wedding band as he ventured out in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Penn, 61, was photographed having lunch with an unidentified man at Ollo restaurant, according to images obtained by the outlet. After finishing their lunch, the two continued to converse outside the restaurant as Penn smoked.

For the occasion, the “I Am Sam” star wore a black T-shirt, black leather jacket, faded blue trousers, and white sneakers.

This was the first time Penn has been seen in public since his 29-year-old wife filed for divorce from him in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, after just over a year of marriage. The reasons for the split, as well as the specifics of the divorce case, remain unknown.

Penn and George, the daughter of actor Vincent D’Onofrio, married in the midst of the epidemic in July 2020. They made the ceremony small and intimate, with only a few close friends and family members in attendance.

After they were both seen wearing gold wedding bands, rumors about their wedding began to circulate. Before Penn confirmed their nuptials, their celebrity friends congratulated them on social media.

“A COVID wedding was what we did. That is to say, there was a county commissioner on Zoom, and my two children and her brother were at the house. On “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Penn revealed, “And we did it that way.” “one month after their wedding.

In an interview with News.com.au before their wedding, the Oscar winner raved over George, telling the outlet, “I am madly in love with a great, exceptional Australian woman.”

Since 2016, George and Penn had been romantically linked. Before they married, one of George’s friends told People in August 2020 that they had an on-again, off-again romance.

“Sean has known Leila for quite some time. They dated for a while and then broke up, but Sean was able to win her back “The publication was told by an unidentified acquaintance. “He recognized he’d made a mistake, and when he realized he was in danger of losing her, he worked tirelessly to reclaim her.” Penn’s third wife is George. He was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and Madonna from 1985 to 1989.