After his son’s emergency call on GMB, Ranvir Singh feared the worst.

When Ranvir Singh’s son tried to facetime her live on GMB, she assumed the worst.

Ranvir was on television presenting GMB when her phone began to ring, forcing her to turn away and answer it.

Susanna Reid and Adil Ray teased her, but Ranvir seemed concerned and said she needed to check if “everything is fine at home.”

Thankfully, the call was merely a query from her kid about how to use the iPad, but Ranvir admitted she was afraid it was something far worse.

She stated, ” “He had no idea I’d mentioned him on television, so when I informed him, he was taken aback and said, “What?” So I showed him, and he exclaimed, “I can’t believe you replied!” But I mistook it for a true emergency, when in fact it was only an iPad emergency!

“It’s that thing where you get a phone call and immediately catastrophize the scenario, imagining it may be the worst phone call you’ve ever received! I was telling Susanna about it.

“It’s just your instinct when you get a call from someone you care about out of the blue. But that was hilarious!”

Lorraine will be hosted by Ranvir from July 19 to July 30, and she is beyond excited.

She stated, ” “It’s an honor to be a part of the show since I’m a huge fan of Lorraine. She’s a nice person who is always willing to help. So it’s such a great feeling to be sitting in her place. I started doing it just before Christmas, and I love it. The crew is fantastic.

“Because I’m so used to doing a lot of serious news and politics – and of course, Lorraine covers all of the serious subjects as well – I enjoy having a lighter touch on the show.

“To be able to talk to guests about what’s going on in their life rather than always looking for a story to write about.

"I really like spending time chatting to people in a way that you can't in a normal setting.