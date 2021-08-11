After his parents’ COVID-19 battle, Tom Hanks’ son Chet is facing backlash for his anti-vax stance.

Chet Hanks has spoken out about his views on immunization.

The 31-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were among the first celebrities to publicly announce their COVID-19 diagnosis last year, sparked outrage Monday when he posted a video criticizing vaccines on Instagram.

He began the video by discussing the necessity of vaccinations, saying, “I’ve been on the fence about this for a while, which is why I never talked on it.” But, given the number of individuals I know who have recently contracted COVID, and the fact that the number is rising, I believe it’s necessary for me to say things like, “I received the vaccine, and I think everyone should.”

Chet went on to talk about how Americans owe it to one another to keep their fellow citizens safe, before abruptly changing his tune halfway through the video.

He exclaimed, “Psych, b–ch!” “If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” COVID is something I’ve never had before. They ain’t putting that motherf–king needle in me.”

The actor from “Shameless” then asserted that COVID-19 is the “flu,” saying, “Get over it, OK?” Stay inside if you’re unwell. So, why are we collaborating with y’all? Stay your ass inside if you’re in danger. I’m sick of hiding behind a motherf–king mask.”

Chet also claimed on Instagram Stories that the COVID-19 vaccine should be a “option” rather than a “requirement to exercise our fundamental rights.”

The singer’s posts drew swift criticism on social media, with one user writing, “Not Shabba Hanks giving medical advise.”

Is it possible for him to vanish now? Rita and Tom… “Please accept my heartfelt apologies.”

“When Tom Hanks was diagnosed with [COVID-19], he posted updates on Twitter and promised to follow all measures. Another person wrote, “Chet Hanks is a hack who doesn’t care about his parents or whether anyone else gets [COVID-19] and dies.”

Doug Russell wrote, “To be honest, if you’re accepting any counsel from Chet Hanks about virtually anything in life, you should re-evaluate your entire existence.”

“I’m sure his parents, who saw it firsthand, are overjoyed to hear his medical advise. With a rolling eyes emoji, another responded, “Dr Chet Haze has spoken.”

Some of Chet’s 527,000 Instagram followers, on the other hand, agreed with him.

Model Neyleen Ashley remarked on his video, “EXACTLY.”

“I thought you were serious when you said HELL NO TO THAT VAX and amen to never getting [COVID-19],” I said.

Chet, you are my hero,” Ava Louise wrote.

“Chet Hanks for President!!!!!” exclaimed another.

“People must stop shaming others for their beliefs. Brief News from Washington Newsday.