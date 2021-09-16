After his Instagram account was terminated, Paddy Pimblett sent a heartfelt letter.

Paddy Pimblett has requested that Instagram restore his former account so that he may retrieve the thousands of memories he has stored on the network.

The Liverpool fighter made a strong UFC debut in Las Vegas, defeating Luigi Vendramini, and his new social media presence has taken off.

While he has thousands of new fans, it has come at a cost: he has lost posts from the previous eight years.

However, the account also contained messages and talks from people whom ‘Paddy the Baddy’ had assisted in getting through difficult times.

Pimblett has now urged Instagram to reinstate the account and demonstrate that it does not allow trolls to prevail, despite the fact that he believes the opposite is now true.

“I haven’t had access to my previous account in a long time, and I’d like it back merely for the memories. I want the memories back since it has eight years worth of images and videos of my life, 1600 posts,” he added.

“But I don’t care to be honest, this account has gone up like 500k in a week, I don’t need that old account back now, I already said that, but I’d like it back for my memories, the videos, and the pictures, so Instagram can let people know that they don’t let the trolls win, but obviously they do because I was the one who had my account taken when all the trolls were bullying and harassing me.

“The most unpleasant part about it being gone is the people I used to talk to on there; now, my message requests are all over the place, and I can’t respond to them.

“In my previous account, I had people in my messages with whom I communicated and who assisted me in getting through difficult moments. I had folks there who I helped go through mentally difficult situations, and then everything I do with my charities is gone.

“I can’t even respond to individuals who need somebody to respond to them.”