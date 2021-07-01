After his father drowns in the Mersey, the boat business is suing.

Following the death of a father-of-two, a boat firm stood in court and admitted health and safety violations.

Ian Webb, 62, died on January 27, 2019, after falling from the tugboat Svitzer Millgarth into the Mersey.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service retrieved the boat’s senior engineer from the water after he fell in near Tranmere Oil Terminal at around 6.40pm.

After being taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Mr Webb was pronounced dead.

A cardiac arrest caused by cold water immersion was determined by a post mortem.

Svitzer Marine Ltd, the tugboat’s operator, was later charged with failing to take all reasonable precautions to ensure that the ship is managed safely.

The corporation was also charged with violating health and safety rules by failing to create and/or maintain a safe and healthy system of work for access to and from tugs moored at the Tranmere Oil Terminal.

Today before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, James Ageros, QC, representing the company, claimed he was authorized to file guilty pleas on their behalf.

Dane Ellis, the tugboat captain, denied any wrongdoing while in command on the day Mr Webb died.

He is accused of failing to perform his duties as master of a ship in a manner that resulted in or was likely to result in death or serious injury to a person.

The 34-year-old, from Moreton’s Fulford Park, was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Tom Horder prosecuted the case.

The case should be handled at Liverpool Crown Court, according to District Judge Paul Clarke, “given the serious nature of the allegation” and the “major effect of what occurred.”

The case will next be heard on July 29.

Following Mr Webb’s death his family released heartbreaking tributes to the “intelligent, conscientious” family man, who they said had a wicked sense of humour.

They said: “He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family, especially his wife of 37 years, their two children, and his mother.

“Ian began his. Summary ends.