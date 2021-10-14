After his divorce from his husband, Rylan Clark-Neal makes a significant adjustment.

Following his divorce from his marriage, Rylan Clark-Neal appears to have altered his stage name.

Rylan stated in June that he and Dan Neal had divorced after six years of marriage.

Rylan appears to have changed his name, since his hyphenated surname of ‘Clark-Neal’ has been removed from his social media accounts and from BBC’s It Takes Two.

Dianne Buswell, the host of Strictly Come Dancing, has issued a statement following Robert Webb’s departure from the show.

He is now solely referred to as ‘Rylan’ in the credits.

According to the Mirror, Rylan and Dan started dating in 2013, when the police officer was on Big Brother and Rylan was hosting the spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

They got engaged in 2014 while on a romantic trip to Paris, then married a year later in a star-studded ceremony that included Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, and Emma Willis.

In June, Rylan issued a statement confirming the termination of his marriage.

“Following allegations that Dan and I were spending time apart, I felt compelled to come out – because the way it is being described is unfair,” he added. I’ve made a lot of blunders that I sincerely regret, and they’ve eventually led to our marriage’s demise.” Rylan backed out of multiple employment commitments, including hosting the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final coverage in May. # “I have taken time off work because I am not in a good place right now and am seeking therapy,” he continued. I’m trying to take each day as it comes, and I appreciate everyone’s help and respect for our privacy at this time.” After a 10-week hiatus, Rylan returned to host his Radio 2 show in September.

“It is good to be back, and I am feeling better,” he informed his listeners upon his return.