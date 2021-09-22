After his debut against Norwich City, Kaide Gordon was compared to Liverpool’s £43 million star.

On Tuesday night, Kaide Gordon was one of the young players who started Liverpool’s 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Norwich City.

The Reds’ Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi both scored, but the academy stars were the standout performers as they advanced to the next round.

Gordon, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Conor Bradley all played the entire 90 minutes, while Tyler Morton also saw action at Carrow Road.

Former Norwich striker Grant Holt compared Gordon to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“His movements, the way he moves, he’s a little like Mo Salah in the way he gets down the line, he can take you inside or outside,” Holt remarked.

“If you’re in a football club like Liverpool and you have Salah and [Sadio] Mane in those places, and you have someone like him looking at them, watching them, training around them, his pathways are going to be great.”

At 16 years and 351 days, Gordon became Liverpool’s third-youngest player to start a competitive game.

After the win, manager Jurgen Klopp lauded the young players, saying, “I have to admit, the kids did extremely well.”

“They’re all physically powerful, and the fact that they can go 94, 95 minutes is perhaps the biggest surprise. I’m overjoyed for them.

“Kaide is good, and he still has a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to settle down, and a lot of things to learn, but he’s getting there.

“We are ecstatic to have him here, and we will treat him with respect. I’m thrilled he’s here; he’s a huge talent.”