After his daughter moves in with him, Charlie Sheen will stop paying Denise Richards child support.

After their 17-year-old daughter, Sami, moved into his house, Charlie Sheen was granted permission to discontinue paying child support to his ex-wife Denise Richards.

In September, Sheen and Richards’ eldest daughter stated that she had left her mother’s allegedly “abusive” home, with her father later confirming that the teen was now living with him. A judge accepted Sheen’s plea to suspend paying Richards child support a few weeks later.

Sheen, who has a 16-year-old daughter Lola with Richards, told Us Weekly, “I think what transpired today is incredibly fair.” “It speaks to that same fairness not just today, but throughout history.”

Judge Alexander Giza ordered that Richards’ child support be set at “nil” during Monday’s hearing. The move would take effect on April 1, when the Sheens commenced full-time care of the girls.

In December 2019, the actor from “Two and a Half Men” filed a request for an injunction to modify the former couple’s child support agreement. According to the judge, the 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star did not file any opposition petition.

Sheen was present during the court with his lawyer, Gregory Pedrick, but his ex-wife was not. Pedrick sought the judge to impose “zero child support” for Richards during the hearing, claiming that Sheen has had sole care of both of their daughters since April.

Richards did not attend the hearing, according to an unidentified source, since she is “working out of state, which Charlie was fully aware of.”

Denise was never issued with this court date, according to the tip, and Sheen “did this on purpose [so she wouldn’t be able to attend].”

“He filed two years ago and keeps pushing the court date back,” the person stated. Denise kept pestering him about the date, but he ignored her. He postponed it because he didn’t want records of the child support he was giving Brooke [Mueller] to have an impact on the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount.”

Sheen hasn’t paid Richards child support in at least four years, according to the insider. Lola only lives with him when Richards is filming, according to the source.

Sheen’s lawyer, on the other hand, alleged that the actor was overpaying child support on a regular basis. After filing his initial petition, Sheen established a $1.2 million trust for his daughters, according to his counsel.

Richards, according to the lawyer, owes Sheen money since he. Brief News from Washington Newsday.