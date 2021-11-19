After his breakup with Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi of “Kissing Booth” goes solo in NYC.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old Australian actor was photographed in New York wearing sweatpants and an oversized coat. According to E! News, he was also wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.

His public appearance coincides with a source confirming his breakup with the 20-year-old model.

“Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are no longer together. “Their breakup was amicable,” a source told Entertainment Tonight exclusively.

Representatives for both actors have yet to reply to requests for comment, so it’s unclear what drove them to call it quits.

Fans were already guessing about their breakup before they confirmed it, after Gerber began removing photographs of the “Kissing Booth” actor from her Instagram.

Elordi was featured in the most recent article, which included a series of black and white photos from Gerber’s 20th birthday party in September. In one photo, the actor was seen playingfully clutching the model’s bosom while both of them smiled at the camera.

According to Page Six, Elordi and Gerber made their red carpet debut as a couple a few days after the party at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles.

The “American Horror Story” actress stunned in a sleeveless glittering gold Celine by Hedi Slimane gown during the event. The “Euphoria” star, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black Celine Homme tuxedo by the same designer.

When they were first seen together in September 2020 in Malibu, Elordi and Gerber fueled dating speculations. A month later, they made their relationship public by posting pictures of it on Instagram.

Elordi went up like Elvis Presley for Halloween 2020, while Gerber imitated the late music icon’s wife, Priscilla Presley.

Gerber discussed their romantic relationship and how significant it was to her in her June/July 2021 Vogue cover story.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t expect anything from each other, and having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love unconditionally,” she told the magazine.

“Lust is touching or wanting other people, but love is seeing someone,” she continued.

Gerber dated Pete Davidson before Elordi.