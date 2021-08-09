After her voice sounds different, Kathy Griffin says, “I don’t want to scare anybody.”

Kathy Griffin has updated her followers on her health after undergoing lung cancer surgery. Her voice is suddenly extremely hoarse, she claims.

The 60-year-old comic made her first public appearance after surgery on Saturday, sharing a video of herself on Instagram.

“I might start posting tiny videos about my rehabilitation and whatnot, but my voice is like really hoarse, and I don’t want to scare people,” she laughed, explaining that the change in voice was caused by the surgery.

Griffin continued, “I’m smiling, it’s just that thought [is funny].” “I’m giggling at everything right now for some reason. And if it’s bad, I laugh even harder! ” A slew of celebs and fans came out in support of the comedian.

“We are praying for you, love you!” said television star Kris Jenner.

“Sorry baby,” Sharon Stone commented on the comments section, while another comedian Rosie O’Donnell remarked, “u got this kath!!!

Griffin was also wished by “Hello Ross” host Ross Mathews and Rosanna Arquette.

“The best humans are those that can take a s—ty situation and see humor in it Love to you from a complete online stranger,” one fan said. Earlier this month, the comedian revealed that she was receiving lung cancer treatment.

“As it is stage one and restricted to my left lung, the doctors are extremely optimistic,” she said. “Hopefully, there will be no chemo or radiation after this, and I should be able to breathe normally again.” “I should be back up and running about in a month or less,” says the comic, who has been voicing “Crank Yankers” since 2003. Griffin was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller series “You” in 2019.