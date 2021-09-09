After her transformation, Tori Spelling feels ‘honored’ to be compared to Khloe Kardashian.

Spelling, 48, has undergone a dramatic shift in recent Instagram photos. Many of her followers claimed she didn’t look like the 37-year-old star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Spelling was flattered by the comparison, considering it an honor to be compared to Kardashian.

The former actor of “Beverly Hills, 90210” told TMZ on Tuesday, “Of course [I’m honored]!” “She is stunning.”

She was then asked if she was trying to emulate Kim Kardashian’s style. Spelling said, “No.” “However, I am humbled by the compliment.”

Kardashian hasn’t responded to the similarities, according to the mother of five. Spelling declined to respond when asked for advise on Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin, who recently divorced following the Talentless founder’s Instagram incident involving Kourtney Kardashian.

Spelling didn’t say anything about her makeover. Plastic surgeons, on the other hand, were sure that she underwent multiple procedures to attain her current appearance.

Dr. Ramtin Kassir, a celebrity plastic surgeon, told Page Six, “She obviously did her nose again, 100 percent — unless these are so filtered [that just appears that way]— but I’m just going by what I’m seeing [in the images].” “She’s undoubtedly in terrific shape and works out regularly, so that helps, but she’s had some work done to her face. You can fix that [with filler], but the neck appears incredibly tight in this case.”

Dr. Howard Sobel, a cosmetic dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, concurred that Spelling’s appearance had changed. He, on the other hand, was treated with injectables rather than surgery.

Sobel told the magazine that a filler was likely used in her cheeks, jawline, and chin to give her more definition. “Look at Tori’s brows – see how they arch in comparison to her counterpart [Laura Rugetti]? That’s how you know she’s been given a boost.”

Spelling drew the attention of the internet when she tweeted a photo of herself and her hairstylist pal Rugetti twinning. Both are wearing the identical denim jumpsuit in the photos, but with different colored boots and handbags. They claim that it was not planned.

Meanwhile, to wish Rugetti a happy birthday, Spelling posted another photo of herself with her on Instagram.

In the caption, she said, "Happy Birthday to my one and only @laurarugetti." "It began with the hair and progressed to the heart.