After her split with Scott Disick, Amelia Gray Hamlin sent a cryptic message about letting go.

Amelia, 20, shared a bitcoin remark on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that seemed to reflect her circumstances after she decided to stop her relationship with Disick, 38.

The message stated, “The longer you entertain what isn’t for you, the longer you postpone what is.”

“Reread what you just said.”

Amelia didn’t add a caption or comment to the quote, but it wasn’t the first time she mentioned her recent split in a message. She fueled breakup speculations from Disick earlier this month when she posted an intriguing comment online.

According to Us Weekly, the statement stated, “Never settle for less.” “Not with your employment, friends, or most importantly, your love. Continue to look for what you’re seeking for and don’t be afraid to be yourself for the sake of others. You are deserving of the best.”

“This is it,” she wrote as a short caption. Many people speculated that she had broken up with Disick after seeing the message.

Their breakup was publicized shortly after her tweet. After his latest scandal with his other ex, Kourtney Kardashian, multiple sources revealed to E! News that they were no longer together.

“Amelia and Scott broke up over the weekend. Scott agreed that he needs to be single at the moment. An anonymous source told the magazine, “They had a lot of fun together, but it was never going to be a long-term romance.”

“For the time being, Amelia is done with Scott. She wants to be strong and go on with her life. She’d had enough and it was past time for her to move on. Her friends have rallied behind her and are standing by her side. Everyone recognizes that she is deserving of better. She is aware of it as well.”

Amelia’s mother was not a fan of her daughter’s relationship with Disick. Lisa Rinna appeared to question why Amelia went out with a man who was about 20 years her senior and had three children in one episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In another episode, she jokingly asked Amelia why she dated Disick and wished she was dating Harry Styles instead. Lisa took it a step further by posting an Instagram snapshot of the former One Direction vocalist.

“Manifestation WORKS!” said make-up artist Michael Anthony. “It does,” Rinna said.

Lisa couldn't hide her delight when she learned of Amelia and Disick's breakup. By leaving a pleasant face with smiling eyes on one report uploaded on Instagram, she left a scathing comment.