After her son’s death, Amber Smith feels ‘almost guilty’ about having another child.

Following the devastating death of his son in 2019, Amber Smith has shared how she felt about having another child.

On Aug. 20, the actress and her husband Granger Smith welcomed their baby boy Maverick Beckham Smith, two years after their 3-year-old son River drowned in a drowning tragedy.

They assumed they were done having children for months after River’s death, according to Amber.

‘Do you think you’d ever want to have another baby?’ Granger said after the accident. In a new video that also involves her spouse, Amber says. “’No,’ I replied. ‘Absolutely not,’ says the narrator. I’m afraid I can’t. ‘No way.’

After River’s death, Amber claimed that they no longer wanted to have children because he was their “caboose.”

“He was the last of our group. That’s something I couldn’t do. I felt almost guilty, as if it would be a betrayal to River,” she added, adding that she wasn’t sure whether she could even have another baby because her fallopian tubes had been tied after the child was born.

Granger said he told Amber about the prospect of having a kid through in vitro fertilization after some thought (IVF).

He recalled, “She started becoming sad.” ‘However, I don’t think I can consider IVF since who are we to play God?’ she remarked. How could two humans fertilize an egg in a lab and play God?”

Granger claimed Amber started crying when he mentioned the prospect, but they decided to go ahead and try it.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks, and I started balling right away. He recalled, “I looked at her and said, ‘God makes all the kids, but occasionally man has to sow the seeds.”

In June 2020, the 11-year-old couple had their first embryo transfer. Amber became pregnant after a month and named her son Maverick after River.

Amber revealed the origin behind their upcoming baby’s name back in May.

“We debated whether we should go with Kelly as a middle name, River as a middle name, or something else entirely. I wanted ‘Riv,’ his first name, to be a part of it. I wanted this child to have his own distinct personality. And while I didn’t want him to be too attached to River, I did want him to have a little bit of his brother’s name in his name,” she told Entertainment Tonight.