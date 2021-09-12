After her son, 19, takes his own life, Mum has one piece of advice for every family.

After losing her son to suicide, a mother has spoken out about her ongoing anguish.

Daniel Fleming, from Wallasey, Wirral, was just 19 years old when he committed suicide in November of this year, and the pain of his death has never left his family.

Rachel Heggarty, Daniel’s mother, told The Washington Newsday that she was saddened to learn that Daniel would never be able to attend university or enjoy nights out with friends, and that she had to battle the urge to blame herself.

”We are approaching Dan’s second anniversary, and it’s hard to realize he’s been gone for two years; the first year was a blur,” she added.

“After the shock subsided, grief set in, and it’s always there, although it comes in waves – good days and horrible days.

“It’s difficult to deal with the dreams. I try to take each day as it comes; it’s difficult to accept that he’s no longer with us. Every now and then, I have the impression that I’ve seen him while driving; the mind can fool you, and this makes me sad.

“Dan would be in university now, studying Geography, his favorite subject. Since Dan’s death, I’ve had to sort through his stuff and pack them away.

“I read one of Dan’s A Level essays and, to put it mildly, there’s no surprise he earned the scores he did.

“I see the young people now being able to go to concerts and hang out with their pals on weekends, and it makes me sad that Dan will never be able to do this.”

Rachel acknowledged that she blamed herself at times, but she now realizes that this was not the case, and that the greatest thing she can do going forward is to always talk about Daniel.

“Daniel’s mental health quickly deteriorated,” she claimed. My responsibility as a mother was to love and protect Daniel, and I felt I had failed him by not being able to provide him with the assistance he need; the assistance we received from the services was frightening.

“My responsibilities was much larger, but I learned that blame was not an option.”

