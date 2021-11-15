After her ‘SNL’ performance, Taylor Swift celebrates with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas startled everyone when he appeared to the NBC studio in New York City with his wife Sophie Turner to support his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her “Saturday Night Live” performance.

Swift performed a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, November 13, with a short film featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien playing in the backdrop. During her performance, the 31-year-old singer also took part in a musical sketch with Pete Davidson.

Jonathan Majors, star of “The Harder They Fall,” presented the show, which featured Swift as the musical guest.

It was, as always, a classic.