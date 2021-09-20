After her reply to the teacher’s “friendly banter,” Mum was labeled as “oversensitive.”

After her reaction to a comment made by her daughter’s school teacher, a mother was labeled “oversensitive” and “precious.”

The mother turned to the famous Am I Being Unreasonable [AIBU] thread on Mumsnet for help and to see if she was being “over-sensitive.”

She claimed that she ran into her daughter’s Year One teacher, who made a remark that the mother found “s****y.”

“[AIBU] To think DD’s [dear daughter’s]teacher shouldn’t have stated this?” the mother asked in her post. “DD and I ran into her Year 1 teacher outside school this afternoon,” she wrote.

“DD inquired, ‘Are you returning home?’ ‘Yes, it’s the nicest part of the day,’ responded the teacher.

“Do you think it’s a little s****y to say something like that to a tiny kid who’s in your care all day?”

“I’m really curious if I’m being overly sensitive.”

More than 150 comments were left on the mum’s article, with many Mumsnet users eager to offer their thoughts.

“You’re being ridiculous,” one Mumsnet user said.

“You’re being very sensitive,” a second said. It’s also my favorite portion of the day.”

“Is this your first child?” asked a third. It’s just pleasant banter,” says the narrator.

“It’s definitely your child’s greatest moment of the day as well,” another Mumsnet user said.

“YABU and precious,” said a sixth.

“It was a playful throwaway comment,” another Mumsnet user explained. You’re being very irrational.”

“OMG – everyone says that after a day at work,” said another.

“Definitely over sensitive,” remarked another, who uploaded laughing face emojis.

“So she’s supposed to prefer spending 5 hours with your tiny darling over going home, pulling off her bra, shoving chocolate in her face, and embracing her own kids?” one Mumsnet user wondered. [original poster]It’s a lighthearted OP.”

“Do you really think teachers should pretend to want to be with their students 24 hours a day, seven days a week?” remarked another. Your little cherub isn’t the cherub of everyone!”

“My new class dances around the classroom to the Friday song, which they also did in reception,” said another. By the end of the day/weekend, they are just as excited as the adults. Yes, you’re being overly sensitive!”

