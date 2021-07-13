After her reconciliation with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez says, “Stuff Starts Falling Into Place.”

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez talked about how happy she is.

Lopez is constantly focusing on her personal development. The actress opened out about her present season of life in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden about her new tune “Cambia El Paso” featuring Rauw Alejandro. The “Hustlers” star reaffirmed what she had told Zane Lowe about finding her own happiness in the interview.

Lopez was reported by Entertainment Tonight as adding, “That has been a journey for me, and that’s what you guys have watched,” before emphasizing how her fans have watched her “find [her]way” throughout the years. “This moment was not about anyone else for me. It was about my learning that I was capable of achieving happiness on my own. Things started to happen when I realized that.”

“Sometimes things happen that you never expect to happen. Once you’ve honed your skills. Once you’ve reached the point where you’re thinking, “This isn’t right for me,” “This doesn’t feel right,” or “I need to make a change here,” This isn’t about anyone else but myself.’ Things tend to fall into place once you do that,” she continued.

Change is difficult, but it is sometimes necessary, according to the singer of “On the Floor.” Lopez previously had a relationship with Alex Rodriguez. In April, they called off their engagement and announced their breakup. She reconciled with Affleck only a few weeks after the two had broken up.

Earlier this month, the star of “Marry Me” chatted with Lowe about a personal situation. She assured her fans that she was in good health during their talk.

“I’m overjoyed. ‘How are you doing?’ I’m sure folks are always curious. What exactly is going on? ‘Are you all right?’ That’s it. Lopez was reported by E! News as saying, “I’ve never been better.” “And I just want everyone to know that this is the best moment of their lives. It’s the most wonderful time of my life.”

Lopez and Affleck are “both ecstatic” about their reunion. They’re both “completely dedicated” to spending the rest of their lives together. Furthermore, they do not believe they are in a hurry at this time in their lives.

Between 2002 to 2004, the “Gone Girl” actor and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer were previously engaged. In May, they rekindled their relationship.