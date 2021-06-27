After her nose decayed from fillers, a woman was haunted by “nightmares.”

After a non-surgical cosmetic surgery went wrong, a woman from Liverpool claims she nearly lost her nose.

Leah Morton, 26, was horrified after receiving a cosmetic filler injection that caused her facial skin to decay.

The 26-year-old, who made an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, decided to get the treatment done by a salon she discovered on Instagram.

She claims she came dangerously close to losing her nose and lips after acquiring an ailment that caused her flesh to deteriorate following the filler procedure.

Leah spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning about her incident, which has left her anxious and unable to sleep.

“I’ve always despised the contour of my nose; it had a slight hump there and protruded,” she explained.

“I’d seen a lot on Instagram, so there was nose filler, which is very common,” she explained. I felt it would be a wonderful idea because it was an inexpensive alternative to surgery.

“I’d been to the salon; it’s a wonderful place; it’s in Liverpool; it’s well-known; and a buddy of mine had been there. I put my faith in them because they have a large following on Instagram.”

“As soon as I got home, the skin on the tip of my nose started to become white, but it wasn’t until I went to sleep that night that I lay my head down and felt so much pressure on my face,” Leah explained.

“All night I had nightmares that my nose was falling off, and it was an indication that something was wrong.”

“No cautions or dangers were given to me,” Leah stated. I was completely unaware of any potential dangers or difficulties.

“The girls who did it stated, ‘I’m not going to lose any sleep over it, and you shouldn’t either.’ If you’re concerned, you may see my nurse friend tomorrow, and she’ll put some dissolver in for you.’

"I went to see her friend, but it wasn't until 1 p.m. the next day, so my nose was already broken.